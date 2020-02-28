Canada to Stop Paying for Harry and Meghan’s Security

Canada will soon stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the federal government has confirmed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019”.

A spokesman for Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair, said Canadians had been covering some of the costs since their sensational decision to step down from the royal family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Standing with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau√îu Tuku√îaho of Tonga at the farewell with His Majesty King Tupou VI on October 26, 2018 in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But he said this will stop “in the coming weeks” once they are no longer working members of the royal family, reports Global News.

He added: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances.

“The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.”

The couple will formally step down as senior royals on March 31, 2019.

They will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen but arrangements will be reviewed after 12 months.

They have indicated that they will split their time between the UK and North America.

