Canada’s Drag Race has confirmed when it’s sashaying onto our screens – and it’s soon, Drag Race fans.
“Queens of the north, come THRU! Get into these gorg @canadasdragrace promo looks served up by your judges @bhytes1 @StaceyMcKenzie1 and @jeffreybchapman”, the tweet reads. “#CanadasDragRace premieres 7/2 on @cravecanada in Canada and #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. and other select territories!”
Brooke Lynn Hytes, the season 11 runner-up who was also the first-ever Canadian queen represented on Drag Race is a permanent judge on the panel. Also judging is actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel Stacey McKenzie.
Together, they will decide which of the 12 queens earns the cash prize of $100,000 and the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.” There’s no word regarding if, or when, RuPaul will make an appearance.
Canada’s Drag Race will premiere on July 2 on Crave in Canada and will stream on Wow Presents Plus in selected other countries, including the US.
Watch the first trailer for the premiere season of Canada’s Drag Race below.
