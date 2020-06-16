Socialite Life
Now Reading
Buckle Up, Because the First ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Trailer is Here — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Buckle Up, Because the First ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Trailer is Here — WATCH

by
June 16, 2020
Canada's Drag Race
Photo via Crave

Canada’s Drag Race has confirmed when it’s sashaying onto our screens – and it’s soon, Drag Race fans.

“Queens of the north, come THRU! Get into these gorg @canadasdragrace promo looks served up by your judges @bhytes1 @StaceyMcKenzie1 and @jeffreybchapman”, the tweet reads. “#CanadasDragRace premieres 7/2 on @cravecanada in Canada and #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. and other select territories!”

Brooke Lynn Hytes, the season 11 runner-up who was also the first-ever Canadian queen represented on Drag Race is a permanent judge on the panel. Also judging is actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel Stacey McKenzie.

Canada's Drag Race

Together, they will decide which of the 12 queens earns the cash prize of $100,000 and the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.” There’s no word regarding if, or when, RuPaul will make an appearance.

Canada’s Drag Race will premiere on July 2 on Crave in Canada and will stream on Wow Presents Plus in selected other countries, including the US.

Watch the first trailer for the premiere season of Canada’s Drag Race below.

NEW IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, Stephen Amell’s Neighbor Took a Poop on His Roof! [OMG BLOG]
Ben Platt Faces Off Against Judith Light and Bette Midler in Season 2 of The Politician and There’s Spicy Lube Involved: WATCH [Towleroad]
Duck Dynasty Star Cuts His Beard and Hair [Evil Beet Gossip]
Dominic Thiem Was Crowned Champion in Belgrade [Kenneth in the 212]
We Just Missed the 19th Anniversary of the Premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider [Go Fug Yourself]
Tiffany Haddish: “I Can’t Even Drive to Beverly Hills Without Getting Pulled Over” [Celebitchy]
House Of Doll: Madonna‘s “VOGUE” Reimagined [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X