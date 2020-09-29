In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Carole Baskin, Chrissy Teigen, Saved By the Bell, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
Carole Baskin‘s Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end. The arch-rival of Joe Exotic failed to impress the judges with her samba – despite dancing along to The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” for the show’s Disney week.
Carole and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were awarded just 12 out of a possible 30 points for their performance, with Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli admitting he was “stunned” by their efforts.
Ultimately, Carole ended up in the bottom two alongside Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, before the judges unanimously decided to keep Anne in the competition. [USA Today]
Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized on Sunday night (September 27) and the next day, she received a blood transfusion. She took to her Instagram Stories to update fans on what happened.
“I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me. I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have,” Chrissy said. “So I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It’s just like an IV, except it’s not fluids, it’s human blood.”
Chrissy revealed she had an allergic reaction “to the blood, which made me think, ‘Oh, whose blood is this?’ And also, I bet there would be so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA person that would be like, ‘This is Chrissy‘s blood? Noooooo!'” [People]
Meghan McCain has given birth to a baby girl named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, who is her first child with her husband Ben Domenech.
A tweet from the official Twitter account for The View read: ”We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! (sic)” [ABC News]
“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro grew emotional on TODAY Monday as he recounted how his teen sons jumped into action after the celebrity baker’s hand was impaled by a machine in the family’s home bowling alley.
“I thought I was going to faint, I looked at my hand and there was blood everywhere and I was stuck, the rod going back and forth because the machine goes back and forth,” Valastro told Savannah Guthrie from his New Jersey home. “Something told me to stay calm.
“My whole family worked together, my son Buddy, my son Marco, and within five minutes they were able to take the bolt out, cut me off the machine, and I was actually in my driveway before the ambulance even got there.” [Today]
Cheryl Burke is two years sober after making the decision to quit without the help of an Alcoholics Anonymous program.
The Dancing with the Stars professional – who has been married to Matthew Lawrence since 2019 – has revealed she used to battle an addiction to alcohol but has remained sober for two years, after making the decision to quit without the help of an Alcoholics Anonymous program.
She said: “It was just a decision that I made for myself. And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like – or that I was like, he didn’t even know – I was just like, I was done.” [US Weekly]
Saved By the Bell has a premiere date! Peacock on Tuesday announced that the Saved by the Bell revival will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The sequel series comes more than 31 years after the premiere of the original SBTB, and 26 years since we last saw Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa and Screech in the TV-movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, which doubled as a series finale for the short-lived College Years spinoff. [Deadline]
During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Jim Parsons revealed he and his husband Todd Spiewak thought they had colds, but then realized it was probably COVID.
“And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste … utterly,” Jim said when he realized it was not a cold. “It defied the descriptions for me. I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat ― oh my god, that was brutal.”
He did say he still ate “everything,” but “I just didn’t taste it. The definition of wasted calories.”
