Carole Baskin is hoping the world will get to know the real her when she takes part in Dancing With The Stars, rather than the woman from Tiger King who is accused of killing her husband.

Carole became a very famous face during lockdown as people binged Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

She was the main nemesis of Joe Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in prison for attempting to facilitate Carole’s murder as well as a string of animal cruelty charges, which he denies.

Throughout the series, he was seen accusing Carole of killing her husband Don Lewis and feeding him to her tigers.

Carole has denied she had anything to do with Don’s disappearance, but that hasn’t stopped the allegations from running rampant on social media.

Now, she’s hoping to show the world who she really is, rather than who Joe said she is.

Carole told Good Morning America: “Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that.

“But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It’s been a nightmare since Tiger King aired.”

“The longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer’s eye and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball – it really should have been focused on the animals.”