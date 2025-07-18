Celeb Snaps: Chris Hemsworth, Freddie Prinze Jr, Chase Sui Wonders, Gavin Casalegno, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Paula Patton at the Lifetime Summer Soiree Event 2025 Featuring The Stars From The Network’s Summer Movie Lineup held at the Calabra Rooftop at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Meagan Good at the Lifetime Summer Soiree Event 2025 Featuring The Stars From The Network’s Summer Movie Lineup held at the Calabra Rooftop at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Doug Savant at the Lifetime Summer Soiree Event 2025 Featuring The Stars From The Network’s Summer Movie Lineup held at the Calabra Rooftop at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Courtney Stodden at the Lifetime Summer Soiree Event 2025 Featuring The Stars From The Network’s Summer Movie Lineup held at the Calabra Rooftop at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

J Balvin and his partner, Valentina Ferrer, partied the night away at his ‘Mixteip’ album release party in New York City.

Photo Credit: S’yiel Custodio @CarneAsadaBoyz

Photo Credit: 3mE

ESPY Award winner and gymnastics phenom Suni Lee fuels up with Raising Cane’s, enjoying a Box Combo while getting ready for the annual awards show celebrating the year’s best moments in sports in Los Angeles.

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Suni Lee, the newly minted ESPY Best Comeback Athlete and gymnastics icon, gets red carpet ready with glam essentials and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Los Angeles ahead of the awards show.

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Gelo Ball raised a glass of Tequila Don Julio 1942 in celebration of his debut album at an intimate release party in Los Angeles on July 15.

Photo Credit: @chief.will

Sarah Ferguson at the Knights of Charity Gala of Milutin Gatsby at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France on July 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Robin Thicke at the Knights of Charity Gala of Milutin Gatsby at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France on July 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cyril Chateau/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

The Dominican Republic rolled out the red carpet last night at the iconic Faena Forum in Miami Beach to officially unveil its latest global campaign, “Dominicana te Sonríe.” Designed to capture the warmth, authenticity, and lively spirit of the Dominican people, the campaign invites travelers from around the world to discover why the Dominican Republic is more than just a destination – it’s a feeling. Pictured from left to right: Pampita, Isabel Da Corte, Fefi Oliveira, Elizabeth Guterrez, Gaby Espino, and Zuleyka Rivera.

Photo Courtesy of World Red Eye

The Dominican Republic rolled out the red carpet last night at the iconic Faena Forum in Miami Beach to officially unveil its latest global campaign, “Dominicana te Sonríe.” Designed to capture the warmth, authenticity and lively spirit of the Dominican people, the campaign invites travelers from around the world to discover why the Dominican Republic is more than just a destination – it’s a feeling. Pictured David Collado (Minister of Tourism of The Dominican Republic).

Photo Courtesy of World Red Eye

Astral Tequila and television personality Ciara Miller are teaming up to declare it a House Marg Summer — a season-long celebration of the Margarita that tastes good and does good — and we’re inviting fans to join the fun. As part of the celebration, Astral and Ciara have launched a sweepstakes where one lucky winner (and a friend!) will receive a curated weekend in NYC — Ciara-style — complete with her favorite city spots, and a meet-and-greet. Now through August 3, consumers can enter the sweepstakes by texting “ASTRAL” to 24272. At the heart of House Marg Summer is a margarita that gives back. After Astral Tequila is distilled, the leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks used to build homes for families in Jalisco, Mexico. So whether ordering at the bar or serving at home, you can feel good about making your ‘House’ Margs with Astral.

Photo courtesy of Astral

Saatva Pasadena Viewing Room Opening Event with U.S. Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski took place to celebrate the opening of its new Pasadena Viewing Room and its role as the Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Saatva, the Smarter, Luxury Sleep Company, hosted an intimate morning event with U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and Pacific Palisades resident Tara Lipinski.

Photo Credit: Mik Milman

Photo Credit: Mik Milman

Global music titan Steve Aoki, accompanied by his wife, Sasha Sofine, was joined by an elite guest list at Amaya Modern Mexican inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to celebrate the global superstar’s cover in Haute Living’s August/September Los Angeles issue. Hosted in partnership with Ferrari of Las Vegas, the celebration took place against a backdrop of exotic cars, vibrant music and Amaya’s Yucatán-inspired atmosphere. Aoki and Sofine were surprised with a custom cake from Freed’s Bakery to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their baby boy.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Gavin Casalegno at the New York Launch Event For Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 in New York City on July 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tyriq Withers at the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ NYC Influencer screening at The Roxy Hotel in New York City on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix for Sony Pictures/INSTARimages

Chase Sui Wonders at the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ NYC Influencer screening at The Roxy Hotel in New York City on July 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix for Sony Pictures/INSTARimages

Freddie Prinze Jr spotted in New York City on July 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Chris Hemsworth at the ‘Limitless: Live Better Now With Chris Hemsworth’ event at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Craig Hemsworth, Leonie Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the ‘Limitless: Live Better Now With Chris Hemsworth’ event at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

