Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals
Celebrities attend the world premiere of ‘Burlesque: The Musical’ at the Savoy Theatre Featuring: Christina Aguilera Where: London, United Kingdom When: 22 Jul 2025 Credit: Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Natalie Portman is seen filming on the ‘Good Sex’ film set in Downtown, Manhattan on July 21, 2025.

Natalie Portman Filming On The 'Good Sex' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Vanessa Kirby at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Joseph Quinn at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Julia Garner at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Simu Liu at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Natasha Lyonne at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the New York premiere of Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ at the Jazz at Lincoln centre on July 21, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Photo Credit: mpi0099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Keke Palmer Toasts to The Release of Her New Album “Just Keke” with Tequila Don Julio 1942 Minis at A Private Listening Party Held in NYC On July 20th.

Keke Palmer
Photo Credit: Wendy Ngala

Former Kansas City Chiefs & Texas Longhorns running back Jamaal Charles shows off new Bush’s BeanBQ Boots, designed with the sweet-spicy flavors of Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans in mind. Fans can see rules and enter for a chance to win a pair at Bush’s BeanBQ Boots, starting on Tuesday, July 22 with another drop Tuesday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET. No purchase nec. 18+ 50 US/DC. Ends 8/1.

Jamaal Charles
Photo courtesy: Bush’s Beans

Anne Hathaway looks ever so fashionable as she films a scene for the much anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, in New York City on July 21, 2025.

Anne Hathaway Filming On 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages
Anne Hathaway Filming On 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles World Premiere Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Bad Bunny at the New York premiere of Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre on July 21, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny at the New York premiere of Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre on July 21, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Christina Aguilera attends the world premiere of ‘Burlesque: The Musical’ at the Savoy Theatre in London on July 22, 2025.

'Burlesque: The Musical' World Premiere - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Previous Article 2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf reach settlement in abuse lawsuit
