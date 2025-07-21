Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at Pisa airport from Budapest, ahead of her concert in Lucca, Italy on July 21, 2025.
Chase Sui Wonders at the Today Show in New York City on July 20, 2025.
Benny Blanco brings the heat as he surprises diners at TABASCO Salsa Picante Presents Tex-Mex Omakase by Chain event.
Kevin Smith at the Young Artist Academy Awards 2025 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2025.
JoAnna García Swisher stars in a new back-to-school campaign with Ziploc to help parents across North America rethink how they prep, store, and preserve food.
Raye performs during the Lollapalooza Festival on Day 3 in Paris on July 20, 2025.
From West End to the West Coast – Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) brings her signature charm to Universal Studios Hollywood during Mega Movie Summer on July 15, 2025.
On Sunday (July 20), Jay Ellis threw the first pitch at the MLB New York Mets x Cincinnati Reds game at Citi Field.
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at ‘Today’ to talk about her new show ‘Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ on July 20, 2025.
Justin Timberlake performs on stage during Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, 2025.
Wendy Williams is seen arriving at a New York City deli on a mobility scooter to celebrate her 61st birthday with friends on July 18, 2025.
