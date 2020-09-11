Celebrities Share 9/11 Tributes on Social Media

Today, on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many celebrities took to social media to remember the lives lost.

Matt Bomer, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Misha Collins, and Viola Davis were just a few of the to post about the 9/11 attacks, which killed nearly three thousand people in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

Those whose lives were lost on September 11 will remain in our thoughts and prayers forever.

Justin Theroux

Matt Bomer

Naomi Watts

Mindy Kaling

Hugh Jackman

David Hernandez

Dylan McDermott

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Anthony Ramos

Lacey Chabert

John Barrowman

Debra Messing

Snoop Dogg

Justin Verlander

Chloe Grace Moretz

Jennifer Garner

Kate Walsh

Naomi Campbell

Misha Collins

Viola Davis

Ryan Seacrest

Lisa Rinna