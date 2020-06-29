+35 View Gallery

Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Beyonce Knowles shows off her toned body in a bright yellow bikini. June 15, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Shanghai Baby' photocall with Bai Ling. May 18, 2007. Photo by www.bauer-griffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Eva Longoria and Tony Parker on a yacht with their family in Saint Tropez. July 1, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Kourtney Kardashian, Kim's sister starring in the latter's reality show, soaks up the sun in Miami with her boyfriend. December 31, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Eva Longoria and Tony Parker on their yacht with friends and their family in Saint Tropez. July 1, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 After several rehabs, Tara Reid hasn't solved her problems with alcohol. It's in Saint-Tropez at the Cristal beach that the actress had fun with friends (among whom a London club's owner) and drank a lot of champagne. July 31st, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Geri Halliwell likes sea : she has fun at Saint-Tropez on jet-ski. August 4, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Whereas actors and actresses are gathering in Deauville and Venice for the 2 prestigious festivals, Anne Hathaway enjoys the sun of Saint-Tropez with her boyfriend Raffaello Follieri on a yacht. September 1st, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Penelope Cruz and her new boyfriend Spanish actor Javier Bardem spend few days of holidays on a heavenly Island of Maldives. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Although she recently married Arun Nayar, Liz Hurley remains a very close friend to Hugh Grant. While she takes some vacation with hubbie Arun Nayar and son Damian, Elizabeth Arden's former muse met her former long-time lover on the beach. October 21, 2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Although she recently married Arun Nayar, Liz Hurley remains a very close friend to Hugh Grant. While she takes some vacation with hubbie Arun Nayar and son Damian, Elizabeth Arden's former muse met her former long-time lover on the beach. October 21,2007. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Nicollette Sheridan and forever-fiance Michael Bolton enjoy another bright day on the beach of Saint Barthelemy where the couple is spending the winter holidays. Today, Nicollette shows off her massive engagement ring and her toned derriere in a revealing bikini. The duo also whip out their football for some more fun in the sand. December 28, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Naomi Campbell spends some holidays with a new guy on Flavio Briatore's boat on french riviera. June 28th, 2008. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celine Dion at the Eden Roc hotel in Antibes. The Canadian singer will be in concert in Monte Carlo in few days. July 8th, 2008. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Georgia May, daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, is spotted having fun in the sun. July 11, 2008. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Bar Refaeli and friend on holidays at club 55 in Saint-Tropez. July 30th, 2008. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 George Clooney spends some holidays on the yacht of his friends Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber. August 7, 2008. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Actress Charlize Theron and boyfriend enjoying a weekend getaway in Central America. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 The hit television show, 'The Hills' films at the Polaroid Beach House in Malibu. The cast includes Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. During filming 'Prince of Malibu' Brody Jenner stops by and hangs out with Lauren. August 29, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 The hit television show, 'The Hills' films at the Polaroid Beach House in Malibu. The cast includes Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. During filming 'Prince of Malibu' Brody Jenner stops by and hangs out with Lauren. August 29, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 The hit television show, 'The Hills' films at the Polaroid Beach House in Malibu. The cast includes Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. During filming 'Prince of Malibu' Brody Jenner stops by and hangs out with Lauren. August 29, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 The hit television show, 'The Hills' films at the Polaroid Beach House in Malibu. The cast includes Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. During filming 'Prince of Malibu' Brody Jenner stops by and hangs out with Lauren. August 29, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Enrique and Anna play around. Photo by kadena Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Supermodel Gisele Bundchen relaxing and swimming in Miami Beach. Photo by Elliot Press Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Vivica A. Fox lounges on the beach. November 04, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Kate Walsh and her husband enjoyed a walk and a brief swim along the beach in Maui. November 22, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Kim Cattrall films a scene from the upcoming 'Sex and the City' movie in Malibu. January 08, 2008. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 KATE HUDSON IN BIKINI AND SON DURING BREAK 25º MIAMI FILMING FESTIVAL. March 3, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 KATE HUDSON IN BIKINI AND SON DURING BREAK 25º MIAMI FILMING FESTIVAL. March 3, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 JENNIFER ANISTON IN BIKINI DURING SUNDAY. March 15. 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 MENA SUVARI AND BOYFRIEND IN MIAMI BEACH DURING SUNDAY SUN. THE ACTRESS OF AMERICAN BEAUTY IS NOW WITH NEW BLONDE SHORT AIR LOOK AND SPECTACULAR GREEN TANGA. March 30, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 ANISTON AND JHON MAYER MIAMI IN LOVE EXCLUSIVE. April 24, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Actress Elisha Cuthburt and new boyfriend Dion Phaneuf spotted enjoying time with each other in Hawaii today.May 7 2008. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 MARIO LOPEZ AND GIRLFRIEND KARINA SMIRNOFF DURING VACATION WEEKEND IN THE MIAMI BEACH. May 25, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 MARIO LOPEZ AND GIRLFRIEND KARINA SMIRNOFF DURING VACATION WEEKEND IN THE MIAMI BEACH. May 25, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 MEL B AND BOYFRIEND IN MIAMI DURING VERY ROMANTIC DAY UNDER FLORIDA SUN IN THE POOL and BEACHES. May 25, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Lindsay Lohan and her friends lounge poolside at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. June 7, 2008. Photo by www.bauergriffinonline.com Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 ORLANDO BLOOM AND GIRLFRIEND MIRANDA KERR IN TENERIFE, SPAIN. June 21, 2008. Photo by RADIALPRESS Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 Celebrity Bikini Photo Roundup: 2007-2008 July 3, 2008: Ellen DeGeneres and long time girlfriend Portia De Rossi enjoy a romantic vacation in Rome, Italy. Credit: Photo by INFphoto.com

In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Sexiest Female Celebrity Photo Roundup.

So we thought it would be fun to revisit some of those galleries and reminisce about who was rocking a one-piece or a bikini.

What was popular in 2007? The number one song of the year was “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé. The biggest box office hit of the year was Spider-Man 3, and American Idol was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz split as well as Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Beyonce Knowles shows off her toned body in a bright yellow bikini. June 15, 2007. Photo by www.bauergriffin.com

What was popular in 2008? The number one song of the year was “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain. The biggest box office hit of the year was The Dark Knight, and American Idol was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Paul McCartney and Heather Mills split as well as Madonna and Guy Ritchie.

KATE HUDSON IN BIKINI AND SON DURING BREAK 25º MIAMI FILMING FESTIVAL. March 3, 2008. Photo by KADENA PIX

Back in 2008 some of the celebrities that we featured were Eva Longoria, Kate Hudson, Beyoncé, Bai Ling, Tara Reid, Audrina Patridge, Cindy Crawford and more!

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 3, 2009.

THE LATEST