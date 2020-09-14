★ Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]

★ Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]

★ Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]

★ Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]

★ Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]

★ Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]