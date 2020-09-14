In today’s Quickies Cheer’s Jerry Harris is under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors, JK Rowling is not actually dead despite #RIPJKRowling trending on Twitter, Denise Richards, Jonathan Majors, Wheel of Fortune, and more.
- Cheer’s Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation, JK Rowling Is Not Actually Dead, Denise Richards, Jonathan Majors, Wheel of Fortune, and More
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Movie Shut Down Again Due to COVID-19 Cases
- Meet Rami Malek’s No Time to Die Villain Safin — WATCH
- Podcasts You Should Know: The Pop Culture Show
- Perfume Brand Jo Malone Apologizes After Cutting John Boyega From Commercial He Originally Directed and Starred In
- Taylor Swift Sent a Very Sweet and Personalized Gift to Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy
