Cheer’s Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation, JK Rowling Is Not Actually Dead, Denise Richards, Jonathan Majors, Wheel of Fortune, and More
Cheer’s Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation, JK Rowling Is Not Actually Dead, Denise Richards, Jonathan Majors, Wheel of Fortune, and More

by
September 14, 2020
Cheer's Jerry Harris under FBI investigation

In today’s Quickies Cheer’s Jerry Harris is under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors, JK Rowling is not actually dead despite #RIPJKRowling trending on Twitter, Denise Richards, Jonathan Majors, Wheel of Fortune, and more.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]

Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]

Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]

Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]

Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]

Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]

Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]

Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]

