Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about her private battle with body dysmorphia after a callous meme compared her to Family Guy character Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a candid new interview, the Mother/Android actress admitted she took the shaming comments to heart when trolls poked fun at a paparazzi snapshot of herself walking into a hotel with a pizza box in her hand.

“I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me,” she told Hunger Magazine.

“This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time,” Moretz added.

After the side-by-side images went viral, the Greta star said she would hear jokes at her expense which some expected her to simply laugh off.

“I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram,” Moretz added, confessing it’s still triggering for her to this day.

The Georgia-born performer said it impacted the way she feels about hitting the red carpet, noting she used to love flaunting her fashionable styles at star-studded events.

“And I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the issues of social media,” she went on, noting the experience made her a “recluse” for some time.

In hindsight, Moretz said she found a silver lining in getting away from the photographers while also focusing on her self-love journey.

At times, she admitted to getting “severely anxious” when she was in front of the camera. Moretz added, “My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate.”

Moretz has been in the limelight for more than a decade now, rising to fame in the 2010 hit Kick-Ass before securing several other notable roles.

“I had to work through that,” she said of her personal struggles, crediting therapy for keeping her strong. “For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private.”