Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta Snaps

Eye CandyCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Chris Hemsworth Photo via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
12

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Chris Hemsworth and a baby koala, Geoff Stults takes precautions, Rome Flynn gets comfortable, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Richard Madden

View this post on Instagram

Rainy beach run ⛈

A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) on

Related

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie,…

Geoff Stults

Hugh Jackman

View this post on Instagram

Proper! Thank you @jerrypopolis #montblanc

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Chris Hemsworth

Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

ride

A post shared by @ romeflynn on

Ronnie Woo

View this post on Instagram

Contrary to what my face says, I am not in pain.

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo) on

Related

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski,…

Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford,…

Derek Hough

David Beckham

Liam Payne

Related

Maluma, Derek Hough, Trevor Donovan and More Insta Snaps

Meet Instagram Hottie Torben König

Brad Goreski

Matt Bomer

Related

Sam Heughan Graces IMDb Show With His Handsome Presence —…

Pierson Fodé, Adam Lambert, Matt Bomer and More Insta Snaps

Lenny Kravitz

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nG68Yp2rW/

Dylan McDermott

From Our Partners

Related Posts

Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford,…

  • OMG, WATCH: Leaked Lizzie McGuire Reboot Footage! [OMG BLOG]
  • Kevin Nealon Takes a Hilarious Hike with David Sedaris: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • John Krasinski Is Looking Rather… Taupe [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Scott Disick Is Capitalizing on COVID-19 With “Wash Your Hands” Merch [Celebitchy]
  • Mike-Hot Pence Reminds You to Wash Your Hands [Kenneth in the 212]
  • And Then He Danced: Levan Gelbakhiani [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X