How Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Accidentally Became Toilet Paper Hoarders

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently said that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didn’t need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident.

The 36-year-old actor revealed the incident during Wednesday’s at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Chris told host Jimmy Kimmel, “My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes. So, unintentionally, we’re stocked. We can bootleg this stuff if need be, but we have 15 boxes of toilet paper there.

The Thor actor further talked about his family and the dad of three opened up about homeschooling his little ones during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that his teaching skills are not up to par.

Hemsworth explained, “I’m trying. I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work if that. And, you know, everything’s changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, so on, it’s not quite as straightforward now.”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hemsworth continues to say that there are all these new little tricks and so on, which he doesn’t understand. “So, good luck me teaching my kids. I’m just relaxing the idea that they’re going come out of this quarantine IQ a little under par. A little behind…”

The Extraction star said that his newfound love for lawn mowing has been a welcomed distraction. “I actually really like mowing the lawn. I got this, kind of, ride-on mower a few months back and there’s something quite therapeutic about it. And it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids 24/7, you know? Or teach kids.”

“It’s usually around school time that the lawns need to be mowed conveniently. ‘Honey, that lawn’s growing. It’s a jungle out there. I gotta get to it, sorry.'”

At least he gets his lawn in mowed.

