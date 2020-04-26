Chris Pine and Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Just My Luck’ Premiere — Red Carpet Rewind

The year was 2006 and Lindsay Lohan was at the top her game. In our latest Red Carpet Rewind, we revisit the premiere of Just My Luck starring Lohan and Chris Pine.

The movie synopsis for Just My Luck reads:

As the luckiest woman in the world, Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) has a wonderful life, which all changes after she kisses a stranger (Chris Pine) at a costume party. She sees everything turn into a living hell, as she realizes that she has unwittingly exchanged her good fortune for the stranger's bad luck.

Back in 2014, while promoting Star Trek, Chris Pine reflected on his time filming Just My Luck.

Actor Chris Pine arrives at 20th Century Fox premiere of “Just My Luck” held at the Mann National Theater on May 9, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

“It was a real cyclone of insanity, like being around The Beatles,” Pine, 33, remarked about working with Lohan, 27, on the New Orleans set of their 2006 film, Just My Luck.

“It was fascinating to watch, and in hindsight it’s really a distinct moment in someone’s life when you see what’s really wonderful about what we get to do and what’s really dangerous about it.”

“Hollywood is like living in a weird bubble. A bunch of people take care of you and get you stuff, and you’re the center of that little microcosmic world. You start believing that it is real and … you deserve it,” he said.

That sounds about right.

Check out this video of Chris talking about the film at the time.

Launch the gallery to travel back to 2006 for the premiere of Just My Luck

