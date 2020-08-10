Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl

by
August 10, 2020
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Los Angeles World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Photo by Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger has officially become a mom! According to her brother Patrick, the 30-year-old and husband Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was captured leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, spilled the tea in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 9, 2020. When congratulated for becoming an uncle, he responded with a thumbs up.

While Patrick didn’t reveal when Katherine gave birth to her and Chris’ first child, a source claimed to the publication that Pratt’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon (August 07, 2020).

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Los Angeles World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
US actor Chris Pratt and US author Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, in Montecito, California, and it was revealed in April that she was pregnant.

Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, opened up about her pregnancy during an Instagram Live in June, calling Pratt “a wonderful husband” while she was expecting.

“It’s been amazing having [Pratt] home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything,” Schwarzenegger said about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

See Also
Beyoncé 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Beyoncé Announces Athleisure and Footwear Partnership With Adidas

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Los Angeles World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Pratt, who is also dad to 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he sees “lots of kids” in his future.

I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work the Marvel actor explained.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ A man casually walks away as he breaks toes off of the Italian Canova statue in a museum. You gotta watch this! [OMG BLOG]

★ Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week. [Towleroad]

Reese Witherspoon is a meme queen! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track “Say Something” and it as if Xanadu has been reborn and infused with glitter bombs. [Curt and Frank]

★ Turn it up! 12 Forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands: Offshore edition. [Kenneth in the 212]

Zendaya goes for a dramatic “back” statement for InStyle. [Go Fug Yourself]

Bella Hadid flipped off some NYPD cops because they weren’t wearing masks. [Celebitchy]

★ If you’re an ass man, you’re in luck! [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X