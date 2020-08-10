Katherine Schwarzenegger has officially become a mom! According to her brother Patrick, the 30-year-old and husband Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.
“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was captured leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, spilled the tea in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 9, 2020. When congratulated for becoming an uncle, he responded with a thumbs up.
While Patrick didn’t reveal when Katherine gave birth to her and Chris’ first child, a source claimed to the publication that Pratt’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon (August 07, 2020).
Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, in Montecito, California, and it was revealed in April that she was pregnant.
Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, opened up about her pregnancy during an Instagram Live in June, calling Pratt “a wonderful husband” while she was expecting.
“It’s been amazing having [Pratt] home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything,” Schwarzenegger said about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pratt, who is also dad to 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he sees “lots of kids” in his future.
I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work the Marvel actor explained.
THE LATEST
- Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl
- Antonio Banderas Reveals on 60th Birthday That He Has Coronavirus
- Rachael Ray, Husband and Dog Safe After Massive Fire Destroys New York Home
- Heather Morris Tearfully Reflects on Naya Rivera’s Iconic Glee Role — WATCH
- Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Salter
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ A man casually walks away as he breaks toes off of the Italian Canova statue in a museum. You gotta watch this! [OMG BLOG]
★ Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week. [Towleroad]
★ Reese Witherspoon is a meme queen! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track “Say Something” and it as if Xanadu has been reborn and infused with glitter bombs. [Curt and Frank]
★ Turn it up! 12 Forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands: Offshore edition. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Zendaya goes for a dramatic “back” statement for InStyle. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Bella Hadid flipped off some NYPD cops because they weren’t wearing masks. [Celebitchy]
★ If you’re an ass man, you’re in luck! [Boy Culture]