Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Announce Loss of Baby After Pregnancy Complications
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Announce Loss of Baby After Pregnancy Complications

by
October 1, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Photo via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

After days of hospitalization due to pregnancy complications, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their child, a boy whom they named Jack.

The 34-year-old model shared the heartbreaking news and photos in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen later tweeted to say they were driving home from the hospital with no baby. “How can this be real?” she asked.

Chrissy and John announced they were expecting their third child together back in August. They have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

We’re sending all the love and healing vibes to Chrissy, John and their family.

