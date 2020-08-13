Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third baby

Surprise! It seems as if John Legend, 41, and Chrissy Teigen, 34, are having another baby!

Legend seemingly announced the big news in his new romantic music video for “Wild,” which features several PDA moments with Chrissy.

At the end of the music video, John is seen cradling Chrissy’s growing baby bump while they enjoy time at the beach with their kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Teigen didn’t confirm the pregnancy, but tweeted a smiling heart emoji in response to Vevo’s tweet about the music video, promoting a “beautiful surprise.”

John sings in the song, “I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild. I wanna love you for miles and miles. We can go slow, we don’t need to rush. I’ll take the wheel, make you feel every touch. I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild.”

Watch it all unfold in the video for “Wild” below. Wait for it.