Chrissy Teigen & John Legend welcome baby no. 3: ‘What a blessed day’

And baby makes five! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child, the singer confirmed on Friday, January 13.

At a private concert, the 43-year-old said they welcome “the little baby this morning.”

“What a blessed day,” he added.

Though the “All of Me” crooner didn’t get much sleep, he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

As OK! previously reported, the TV personality, 37, announced last year she had a bun in the oven after losing her son, Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the cookbook author said at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Since then, the model — who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with Legend — hasn’t been shy about sharing how she’s been doing throughout her pregnancy.

In December, Teigen enjoyed a vacation, but she also begged her baby to “please drop.”

A few days earlier she captioned a photo of herself basking in the sun, writing, “’omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u.”

Earlier this week, Teigen asked her followers a very important question.

“I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse,” the star wrote.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOS

The brunette beauty revealed her two kiddos were looking forward to having another sibling.

“Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant,” she said. “I told them very, very early.”

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before,” she continued.

