Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae, and Other Celebs Pledge Financial Support to Protestors

Model Chrissy Teigen has offered to spend $200,000 to bail out protesters across the country.

Teigen’s promise made via Twitter was apparently a response to President Donald Trump making a reference to “MAGA night” at the White House. It wasn’t clear what the president was referring to, but it was enough to provoke Teigen to first commit to paying $100,000 and then doubling the amount after receiving a number of negative comments on Twitter.

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

A number of people posted negative comments in response to Teigen’s tweets, noting some of the protesters have been committing acts of violence, looting and arson.

One commenter said “You want to bail out people who burned down neighborhoods, looted stores, set cars on fire, hey go for it.” Another wrote: “You mean releasing criminals who used this as an excuse to steal and destroy their own city.”

Across the country hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been arrested at protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for nine minutes in a video captured by a bystander.

Some of the protests have turned violent. In Minnesota, dozens of stores were looted and a police station was set on fire. In Los Angeles, buildings have been set on fire and police cars have been vandalized.

And a number of celebrities were supporting and contributing to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which is helping protesters in that state.

Among those contributing to the Minnesota Freedom Fund were Janelle Monáe, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Those living in privilege and wanna show solidarity . Here’s a way . Donate . It’s quick . https://t.co/ca4OzBp6sN — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news:



Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd



Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp



George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ



❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 28, 2020

