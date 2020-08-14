Christina Aguilera Drops ‘Loyal Brave True’ From Mulan — WATCH

As the premiere of Disney’s live-action Mulan approaches, Walt Disney Records has released the official music video for the original song “Loyal Brave True” performed by Christina Aguilera.

Aguilera recorded a pop version of the song “Reflection” for Disney’s 1998 animated movie Mulan. The singer and the movie have been linked ever since, so it makes sense that Aguilera is back recording new music for the new version of Disney’s Mulan.

Despite the new song being released first, don’t worry “Reflection” fans, Disney has confirmed a brand new version of the original song will also be on the forthcoming soundtrack.

Watch the video for Christina Aguilera’s “Loyal Brave True” below

Mulan is set for release on Disney+ with Premier Access on September 4.