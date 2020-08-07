We recently introduced you to Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz, hosts of the “Podcast You Should Know,” And That’s Why We Drink.

We wanted to know a little bit more about these paranormal (and true crime) podcasters, so we took a deep dive with another edition of the Socialite Seven.

Get to know Christine and Em even better as they share their drink of choice, desert island essentials, and more.

What three things would you take with you if you were stranded on a desert island?

Christine: A box of wine, my antidepressants, and a journal to write down my lunatic ravings that I will certainly try to sell as a book someday.

Em: A cell phone with a global signal, a battery pack for said phone, and a working fridge full of my favorite foods.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Christine: Stand up for yourself! I grew up with a lot of anxiety and self-doubt, and to this day I struggle with imposter syndrome. I wish I could tell younger me to be less self-critical and have confidence that things will work out.

Em: To find Christine on Myspace and become friends much earlier than 2017.

If you had to write your autobiography, what would the title be?

Christine: Mic Drop: The Story of a Podcaster Who Often Dropped Her Equipment and Also Isn’t Good at Idioms

Em: I spent way too long trying to come up with something funny for this question. I eventually took a Buzzfeed quiz that determined the title of my autobiography. It would be,I Don’t Want to Talk About It: My 52,000,000-Word Autobiography. It’s actually incredibly accurate and I’m mad I didn’t come up with it myself.

If you could only drink one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Christine: Snoop Dogg’s new collab with 19 Crimes wine… It’s AMAZING! And features Snoop Dogg’s face on the cork. I mean, come on.

Em: Sweet Tea

What talent would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

Christine: I’m freakishly good at memorizing lyrics but am miserably tone-deaf. If I could actually sing, I think I’d finally be able to dominate karaoke night.

Em: The ability to build or create anything with my hands

What’s the weirdest question you’ve been asked?

Christine: Can you walk my raccoon while I run into the grocery store to grab some soy sauce?

Em: Can you put the roadkill in the box and then duct tape it to the back of my car?

What are you most grateful for?

Christine: My family, in-laws included. It’s big and messy but endlessly supportive.

Em: I’m grateful for all of the opportunities this podcast has brought me, and for everyone in my personal life supporting this weird career that turned into a wonderful success!

Listen to And That’s Why We Drink wherever you get your podcasts. Visit Christine and Em on the show’s website, Instagram, Facebook and become a patron on Patreon for even more spooky and funny content.

Also, Christine and Em’s second virtual event, And That’s Why We Drink LIVE (From Our Couches…Again) is coming on Saturday, August 22 at 8 pm EST. In the show, they will be reading the top 10 scariest stories submitted by listeners.

The show will take place on August 22nd at 8 pm ET. Tickets are $10.53 and can be purchased HERE. All net proceeds of all ticket sales will go to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute in support of their efforts protecting black trans and gender non-conforming people, especially in the arts.