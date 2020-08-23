Socialite Life
Now Reading
Colton Haynes, David Hernandez, Jason Derulo, and More Insta Snaps
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Colton Haynes, David Hernandez, Jason Derulo, and More Insta Snaps

by
August 23, 2020
Colton Haynes
Photo via Colton Haynes/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Colton Haynes gives a look, David Hernandez debuts “Boomerang,” Jason Derulo give a look and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Ben Barnes

Jaymes Vaughan

Ed Westwick

Tyler Posey

View this post on Instagram

Ramen update

A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on

Colton Haynes

David Hernandez

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

Les gusta #PapiJuancho ?

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Neil Patrick Harris

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

pool boy for the rest of 2020 ✌🏽

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Jesus Luz

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

110 degrees in LA today

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

KJ Apa

View this post on Instagram

see ya in a coupla years. shut the lid

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This Missouri home with a functional jail is the latest real estate listing to go viral. [OMG BLOG]

★ “Meeka Pints?’” Yang, Louis-Dreyfus hilariously butcher Pence’s name to mock Republicans who can’t say “Kamala.” [Towleroad]

★ Tosh.0 cancelled at Comedy Central after 12 years. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ First Look: Ryan Murphy’s The Boys in the Band starring Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons. [Curt and Frank]

Dominic Thiem is the new brand ambassador for Duravit. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Around this day in 1958, Sophia Loren smoked a cigarette and ate an ice cream sundae as one did. [Go Fug Yourself]

James Blunt was on an all-meat diet for two months and got scurvy. [Celebitchy]

★ Amazon bans 2010 gay comedy You Should Meet My Son! as offensive for some reason. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X