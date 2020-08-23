In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Colton Haynes gives a look, David Hernandez debuts “Boomerang,” Jason Derulo give a look and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Matt Bomer
Ben Barnes
Jaymes Vaughan
Ed Westwick
Tyler Posey
Colton Haynes
David Hernandez
Maluma
Neil Patrick Harris
Johnny Sibilly
Jesus Luz
Jason Derulo
KJ Apa
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This Missouri home with a functional jail is the latest real estate listing to go viral. [OMG BLOG]
★ “Meeka Pints?’” Yang, Louis-Dreyfus hilariously butcher Pence’s name to mock Republicans who can’t say “Kamala.” [Towleroad]
★ Tosh.0 cancelled at Comedy Central after 12 years. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ First Look: Ryan Murphy’s The Boys in the Band starring Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons. [Curt and Frank]
★ Dominic Thiem is the new brand ambassador for Duravit. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Around this day in 1958, Sophia Loren smoked a cigarette and ate an ice cream sundae as one did. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ James Blunt was on an all-meat diet for two months and got scurvy. [Celebitchy]
★ Amazon bans 2010 gay comedy You Should Meet My Son! as offensive for some reason. [Boy Culture]