In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Colton Haynes gives a look, David Hernandez debuts “Boomerang,” Jason Derulo give a look and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Ben Barnes

Jaymes Vaughan

Ed Westwick

Tyler Posey

Colton Haynes

David Hernandez

Maluma

Neil Patrick Harris

Johnny Sibilly

Jesus Luz

Jason Derulo

KJ Apa