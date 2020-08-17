On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, fans finally learned that a former American Idol contestant had dated cast members Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Ramona Singer.
Through some internet sleuthing, it was quickly determined that the former American Idol contestant was Constantine Maroulis.
Appearing on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Maroulis confirmed the news.
“Of course, my phone started blowing up. I’m like, What the fuck? And I was like, What? And yeah. So I didn’t really know what was happening and sure enough… I guess I got a million calls about it. A couple of people sent me the video and I was like, Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah, they’re definitely talking about me!”
Maroulis revealed that he is still in contact with all the women and has spoken to them after the airing of the most recent episode.
“I think they all have nice things to say about me because it’s all about respect and I deliver the goods,” he said.
Of the three women, he actually seriously dated Tinsley. Maroulis said of the relationship:
“Tinsley and I like legitimately went out many years ago during the height of ‘Rock of Ages,'” he said, referring to the Broadway musical in which he starred. “I know a lot of people think it was like bullshit for her TV show [High Society on The CW], but we genuinely really care for each other and liked each other.”
“I just think there was a lot going on for both of us. And I got to know her mom, got to know her sister very well, Dabney, and I love her mom and they’ve supported me over the years on so many projects,” he continued. “Tinsley went through a lot and I was there for her, I’d like to think. People thought it was totally fake, it wasn’t though, it was real. She’s gonna hate me for saying this, but once she started calling me her boyfriend, I was like, ‘What?’ I don’t like titles, is that terrible?”
Constantine Maroulis, the man that got away.
THE LATEST
- Constantine Maroulis Confirms He Hooked Up With Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer
- Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast of The Boys As Soldier Boy for Season 3
- Singer Greyson Chance Is Opening Up About Anorexia Battle
- Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has a ‘Low Opinion’ of Miley Cyrus Following Divorce
- Cardi B Interviewed Joe Biden and Shares Her List of What She Expects From Him
- Rose McGowan Accuses Alexander Payne of Past Sexual Misconduct
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Do you miss tATu? Here is the drag parody that will help. [OMG BLOG]
★ Christian TikTok star loses 80% of viewers after anti-gay “love the sinner, hate the sin” rant: WATCH! [Towleroad]
★ There is a Drake OVO-Nike sneaker collaboration in the works. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Jim Parsons opens up about coming out, why he quit The Big Bang Theory. [Curt and Frank]
★ How did I completely forget about “Stars on 45 Medley” by Stars on 45? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A quarantined Olivia Palermo still makes for a chic Olivia Palermo. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Is Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show really about cooking? [Celebitchy]
★ A brainwashed Black man adopted by white racists supports the confederate flag. [Boy Culture]