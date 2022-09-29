Coolio dead at 59, legendary rapper found by friend in bathroom

Published by

Radar Online

Coolio has died. The Gangsta’s Paradise rapper passed away suddenly while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news.

The rapper — whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal’s home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor.

Coolio’s friend called EMTs. Responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene.

Mega

The emergency service workers believe he suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ; however, Coolio’s cause of death has not been determined.

The rapper has been on the scene since the ’80s but blew up the charts in 1995 with his catchy hit, Gangsta’s Paradise, featured on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer blockbuster Dangerous Minds.

His other notable songs include Fantastic Voyage, 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New), and It’s All the Way Live (Now).

This is a developing story…