Socialite Life
Now Reading
Coolio dead at 59, legendary rapper found by friend in bathroom
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Coolio dead at 59, legendary rapper found by friend in bathroom

by
September 29, 2022
Photo by MEGA

 
Published by
Radar Online

Coolio has died. The Gangsta’s Paradise rapper passed away suddenly while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news.

The rapper — whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal’s home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor.

Coolio’s friend called EMTs. Responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene.

 

Mega

The emergency service workers believe he suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ; however, Coolio’s cause of death has not been determined.

The rapper has been on the scene since the ’80s but blew up the charts in 1995 with his catchy hit, Gangsta’s Paradise, featured on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer blockbuster Dangerous Minds.

See Also
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth dead at 96: obituary

His other notable songs include Fantastic Voyage, 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New), and It’s All the Way Live (Now).

This is a developing story…

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top