Cops obtain warrant for Anne Heche blood test after fiery crash

Police obtained a warrant for Anne Heche‘s bloodwork amid speculation that she may have been under the influence during the time of her fiery crash, Radar has learned.

A photo snapped of the actress, 53, earlier that day showed what appeared to be an alcohol bottle in her front cup holder with a red cap.

Heche was behind the wheel of her blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into a residence on Friday morning in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, sparking a massive fire.

The incident came shortly after she was seen crashing into a garage at an apartment complex. TMZ reported the LAPD will refer the case to the L.A. City Attorney for possible hit-and-run charges “at the very least.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 11 AM that morning. The press release seen by RadarOnline.com said it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to put out the blaze and extract Heche from the driver’s seat.

Heche was taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.

A video captured on a Ring camera showed the Girl Fight star speeding and driving erratically down a nearby road not long before she crashed into the home.

Heche suffered burns from the shocking accident and was intubated. Her rep told PEOPLE on Saturday that she is “currently in stable condition.”

RadarOnline.com can confirm that a GoFundMe for the tenant who was “extremely fortunate” to survive the accident has been launched as well.

“Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire,” it reads. “Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful.”

A lot of her valuable keepsakes and mementos were “immediately red-tagged” by authorities, the description noted. “With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

As Heche recovers, an insider informed us that her famous ex Ellen DeGeneres has not been in contact yet.

Our source claimed, “The pair haven’t spoken in years, although Ellen wants nothing but the best for Anne.”