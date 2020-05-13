Daniel Craig Suits Up in the Bahamas — PHOTOS

While we have to wait until the end of this year to check out the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, in theaters, we can reminisce by perusing these photos of Daniel Craig.

Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com)

