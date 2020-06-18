The sexual assault accusations that have been dodging actor Danny Masterson for years have finally caught up with him, as he has now been formally charged with three counts of rape.
Masterson, 44, best known for his role on the hit series That ’70s Show, is charged with raping the women, who were all in their 20s, between 2001 and 2003.
Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the Masterson’s home in the Hollywood Hills. Police began investigating more than three years ago. At the time he was part of the Netflix series The Ranch.
He denies the charges and has argued that his membership of the Church of Scientology was leading to his persecution.
If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.
Prosecutors did not file charges in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations expiring.
Mr Masterson’s lawyer Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent” in a statement:
“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.”
Masterson was arrested Wednesday morning and released after posting $3.3 million bail, according to booking records.
Attorneys for the three women confirm they are also part of a civil lawsuit filed last year against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.
The alleged victims’ statement reads in part:
“All we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth. Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology.”
An attorney for the Church of Scientology has called the lawsuit “baseless”.
Officials say the case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.
