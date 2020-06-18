The sexual assault accusations that have been dodging actor Danny Masterson for years have finally caught up with him, as he has now been formally charged with three counts of rape.

Masterson, 44, best known for his role on the hit series That ’70s Show, is charged with raping the women, who were all in their 20s, between 2001 and 2003.

attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban’s AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Getty Images)r

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the Masterson’s home in the Hollywood Hills. Police began investigating more than three years ago. At the time he was part of the Netflix series The Ranch.

He denies the charges and has argued that his membership of the Church of Scientology was leading to his persecution.

Danny Masterson attended the 8th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic presented by Sabra Salsa to benefit The George Lopez Foundation on Monday, May 4th at the Lakeside Golf Club on May 4, 2015 in Toluca Lake, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors did not file charges in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations expiring.

Danny Masterson poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at T-Mobile Village at the Lift on January 24, 2012 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mr Masterson’s lawyer Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent” in a statement:

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.”

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips during Ultimatebet.com, Kari Feinstein and Mike McGuiness Host Celebrity Poker Tournament to Honor Clifton Collins Jr.’s Emmy Nomination at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR)

Masterson was arrested Wednesday morning and released after posting $3.3 million bail, according to booking records.

Attorneys for the three women confirm they are also part of a civil lawsuit filed last year against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

The alleged victims’ statement reads in part:

“All we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth. Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology.”

Actor Danny Masterson attends the premiere of “Made for Each Other” at the Bryant Park Screening Room on December 1, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

An attorney for the Church of Scientology has called the lawsuit “baseless”.

Officials say the case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS