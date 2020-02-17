David Beckham and Kids Support Victoria Beckham at LFW Show

David Beckham was one proud husband as Victoria Beckham was about to present her latest collection at London Fashion Week.

The former footballer and three of the couple’s four children all turned up to Banqueting House, London to support the Spice Girl-turned-designer at her autumn/winter 2020 show.

David shared a picture of himself with the couple’s sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper ahead of the show.

He also posted plenty of pictures and videos on Instagram Story.

“We r proud of you Mama,” one shot of the catwalk was captioned, while another said: “Wow wow amazing.”

Missing from the sidelines of the highly anticipated fashion show — held at the Banqueting House in London, and streamed live on the designer’s Instagram and YouTube channels — was eldest son Brooklyn, 20.

The family sat in between Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, while other famous faces, including Alexa Chung and Karen Elson, were also in attendance.

Victoria took to Instagram to discuss the show, and wrote of her new collection, “This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion… The overriding sentiment that we don’t have to follow the rules. We can follow our instincts. Be spirited.”

