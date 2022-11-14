Socialite Life
David Gandy, Dr. Mike, Darren Barnet, and more Insta Snaps
David Gandy, Dr. Mike, Darren Barnet, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 14, 2022
David Gandy
Photo via David Gandy/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

David Gandy is ready for a shirtless winter, Dr. Mike celebrates his birthday shirtless, Darren Barnet is ready for fall, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Arthur Nory

Jesse Williams

Froy Gutierrez

Prince Royce

Jesus Luz

Jason Gotay

Troye Sivan

Steve Grand

Idris Elba

Darren Barnet

Dr. Mike

David Gandy

