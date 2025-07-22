Celebrity

Dawson’s Creek co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for Happy Hours

Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson Filming On The 'Happy Hour' Set In New York City
OMG, it feels like yesterday when Dawson’s Creek fans watched Joey Potter and Pacey Witter sail off into their happily ever after, but here we are over 20 years later, and their real-life friendship is still going strong!

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson had everyone feeling major 2003 nostalgia vibes when they had the most incredible surprise reunion in New York City on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson seen filming on the set of 'Happy Hour' in New York City on July 21, 2025.

The former on-screen lovebirds were spotted filming scenes for their upcoming project Happy Hours and we’re totally freaking out! The Holmes-directed trilogy features the pair as a couple navigating relationship ups and downs, according to Deadline.

Jackson—who famously dated his Dawson’s Creek co-star IRL back in 1998, rocked a casual look, wearing an olive green button-down shirt layered over a black tee, classic blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson seen filming on the set of 'Happy Hour' in New York City on July 21, 2025.

While this epic reunion came as a surprise to fans, Jackson recently spilled that he’s still super close with his former on-screen love interest. “Busy [Philipps] and Michelle [Williams] are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close,” he revealed during an April episode of Dinner’s on Me.

However, he explained that the gang doesn’t necessarily keep in constant contact, sharing, “It’s not a daily call. Sometimes it’s not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you’re together … there’s always that I know you know.”

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson seen filming on the set of 'Happy Hour' in New York City on July 21, 2025.

“There is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, other than your husband, there’s probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to,” he continued. “Because you had to go through good and bad and happy and f*ck you and don’t talk to me and I love you.”

