In today’s Quickies, Demi Moore to star in Dirty Diana, Black Widow postponed, Kim Kardashian has a Kanye West exit plan, Sharon Stone would make a great Samantha on Sex and the City, Carole Baskin sued for defamation, and more.
- Adam Lambert, Brian Austin Green, Jake Bain, and More Insta Snaps
- Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Reportedly Married
- Author Emma Isaacs Talks About the Value of ‘Winging It’ and Answers the Socialite Seven
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Urge Americans to ‘Reject Hate Speech’ and to Vote — WATCH
- Chace Crawford Could Have Been a Chippendales Dancer
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Mel C shares video for “Fearless” featuring Nadia Rose. Watch now! [OMG BLOG]
★ Oops! Ohio Police officer’s son busted after stealing Biden campaign signs and posting a video to Instagram. WATCH! [Towleroad]
★ Jackie Stallone dies at age 98. Rest In Peace. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Karen does not want to wear a face mask due to imaginary “religious beliefs.” [Curt and Frank]
★ Enjoy this Tommy Paul quick-change! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Feeling glum? Here are some photos of young Judi Dench doing things. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Brad Pitt signed on to that Fast Times script reading after Jennifer Aniston. [Celebitchy]
★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]