Demi Moore to Star in Dirty Diana, Black Widow Postponed, Kim Kardashian Has a Kanye West Exit Plan, Sharon Stone As Samantha on SATC, and More
September 23, 2020
Demi Moore "Another Happy Day" Premiere - 2011 Sundance Film Festival
In today’s Quickies, Demi Moore to star in Dirty Diana, Black Widow postponed, Kim Kardashian has a Kanye West exit plan, Sharon Stone would make a great Samantha on Sex and the City, Carole Baskin sued for defamation, and more.

Mel C shares video for “Fearless” featuring Nadia Rose. Watch now! [OMG BLOG]

★ Oops! Ohio Police officer’s son busted after stealing Biden campaign signs and posting a video to Instagram. WATCH! [Towleroad]

Jackie Stallone dies at age 98. Rest In Peace. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Karen does not want to wear a face mask due to imaginary “religious beliefs.” [Curt and Frank]

Enjoy this Tommy Paul quick-change! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Feeling glum? Here are some photos of young Judi Dench doing things. [Go Fug Yourself]

Brad Pitt signed on to that Fast Times script reading after Jennifer Aniston. [Celebitchy]

★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]

