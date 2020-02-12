Socialite Life
Derek Hough, Ed Westwick, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 532
Derek Hough Photo via Derek Hough / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Derek Hough enjoys a breeze, Ed Westwick is amongst the penguins, Noah Centineo has sweater trouble, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Timothée Chalamet

View this post on Instagram

who’s going to watch tonight ? ☺️

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

David Beckham

Johnny Sibilly

Jeremy Irvine

View this post on Instagram

February

A post shared by Jeremy Irvine (@jeremy.irvine) on

Noah Centineo

View this post on Instagram

PS I still love you is out

A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on

Keiynan Lonsdale

Usher

Jacob Artist

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by jacob artist (@jacobartist) on

Jared Padalecki

Luke Evans

Ian Somerhalder

Derek Hough

View this post on Instagram

⚫️⚪️ 📸: @coreyfoxphotography

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on

Garrett Clayton

View this post on Instagram

Attention please: I’ve been getting comments on promotional shots for “Brolesque” that concern me and want to address this… I believe there are many types of beauty in this world. And I’m sure most of you would agree. My issues are the concerning comments regarding me in my costumes for “Brolesque.” Sure, they’re more feminine compared to past postings of mine. But I feel just as attractive in this basic, instaboy flexing shot as I do in that corset. My job as an actor is to explore all different types of roles, to explore all different types of life. I’ve been so fortunate so far in my career to play vastly different roles. I will never limit myself in that regard, because I see the value in variations in beauty, and I plan to explore them all. I don’t care if you’re skinny, plus size, feminine, masculine, tall, short, or anything in between or anything outside of that. I think a person is beautiful for all the different sides that make them up… To my point, I will continue to feel the same about myself. I feel just as attractive/beautiful being a sweaty, fit, flexing man as I do being all done up in my corset with a full face of makeup and dripping in pearls. If you’re only here for me to be shirtless, pushing some false, one-sided image of myself all the time on Instagram… you’re going to be sorely disappointed. In the last six months I’ve been everything from Pennywise the Clown, the Huntsman in Snow White, to now being a Tim Curry-type Xtina in “Brolesque.” Whether it’s on stage or in TV/film, in future jobs I hope I get to explore an even wider variety of characters, be it short, tall, wide, thin, masc., or fem… THEY ARE ALL BEAUTIFUL; THEY ARE ALL WORTHY. I will never limit myself, and I hope you don’t either. ♥️

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram

Just one of the boys

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

X