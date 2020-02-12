Derek Hough, Ed Westwick, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Derek Hough enjoys a breeze, Ed Westwick is amongst the penguins, Noah Centineo has sweater trouble, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Timothée Chalamet
Related
David Beckham
Johnny Sibilly
Related
Jeremy Irvine
Noah Centineo
Related
Keiynan Lonsdale
Usher
Related
Jacob Artist
Jared Padalecki
Luke Evans
Ian Somerhalder
Derek Hough
Garrett Clayton
Ed Westwick
From Our Partners
- LISTEN TO THIS: Grimes Releases Videogame-Esque “Delete Forever” [OMG BLOG]
- Trevor Noah Reacts to New Charges Against Jussie Smollett: “Black Pinocchio” Needs “White-Lady Nickname” [Towleroad]
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Expecting First Child? [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Kerry Washington Looks Phenomenal on InStyle [Go Fug Yourself]
- Macaulay Culkin: “Stop Acting So Freaking Shocked That I’m Relatively Well-Adjusted” [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News [Kenneth in the 212]
- Chris Evans Impresses Ted Cruz‘s Daughter [Boy Culture]