Disney Gives ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘Frozen 2’ Early Digital Releases

Disney has announced that it is releasing two of its biggest movies for home viewing early, in a response to the outbreak of coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

Both Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 will be available to stream before originally planned.

The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy via digital retailers like iTunes and Amazon now; it was originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 17th. The Rise of Skywalker will not be streaming on Disney Plus either today or Tuesday.

A Lucasfilm representative said there is no update on a Disney Plus streaming date at this time.

As for Frozen 2, this past Friday, March 13, the Twitter account for Disney+ announced that subscribers in the U.S. can stream the animated sequel flick Frozen 2 beginning on Sunday, March 15.

Subscribers in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand will be able to watch Frozen 2 on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, March 17.

It’s here! #Frozen2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus in the US. Coming to Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0bxRUYNPXg — Disney (@Disney) March 14, 2020

In releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ months ahead of schedule, Disney aims to provide people with “some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

