Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee. His Friday night performance was part of a Juneteenth virtual fundraiser he was hosting.

The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night (June 19, 2020) and was hospitalized, news outlets reported.

Several Twitter users shared videos of Hughley sitting on a stool as he started slurring his words. He suddenly stopped talking, leading to a member of his team to help walk Hughley off stage. The comedian passed out in the man’s arms and fainted while other members of his team helped off.

On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” he says in the video. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”

“In addition to all of the other things you need to look out for-If your ass pass out in the middle of show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

“Thank you for your prayers and your well-wishes,” he said on the video. “A few more of them wouldn’t hurt.”

Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club’s online calendar.

