Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dolly Parton hopes Beyoncé will cover ‘Jolene’ someday
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Dolly Parton hopes Beyoncé will cover ‘Jolene’ someday

by
December 7, 2020
Dolly Parton and Beyonce
Getty Images

“Jolene” singer Dolly Parton admits she would love Beyonce to release a cover of the iconic hit track.

The 74-year-old singer is proud that so many artists have covered her 1974 classic single but she is still hopeful that one day a major artist will record their own take on the track and enjoy a “really big hit” with it.

She told Big Issue magazine: “’Jolene’ has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written.”

“It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands.”

“The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it.”

“I’ve always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyonce.”

See Also
Jujubee
The Week in Drag – New Music From Jujubee, Ongina Gets the Last Word, Nina West Gets Animated and More

Meanwhile, one of Dolly’s proudest moments was the reaction to the late Whitney Houston‘s 1992 take on her song “I Will Always Love You”.

“I had a number one with ‘I Will Always Love You’ twice – once in the 70s, then I did it in the movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and had another number one in the 80s. And then Whitney did it and it was considered one of the greatest love songs of all time. Still to this day I take a lot of pride in that.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Dolly Parton hopes Beyoncé will cover ‘Jolene’ someday

Chris Hemsworth shares shirtless boxing video with trainer Luke Zocchi

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreate Cruel Intentions kiss for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, De’Laney Ortiz, Charlie Matthews, and more

Meet Instagram Hottie Zander Hodgson

The Week in Drag – BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon’s new holiday special, New Year’s with the queens, decorating with Willam, and more

Cecily Strong brings Giuliani’s drunk fraud witness Melissa Carone to SNL

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X