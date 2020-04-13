Drake Scores Another Number 1 Song With “Tootsie Slide”
“Toosie Slide” makes its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, landing Drake his seventh No. 1 on the chart. The song earned 55.5 million U.S. streams and sold 25,000 copies in the week ending April 9.
The singer dethroned The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” which spent two weeks at the top of the chart.
Drake makes history in the process, becoming the first male artist to have three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100. He follows Mariah Carey, who achieved three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 from 1995-1997.
“When I first made that song, I was only talking about the moonwalk,” Drake said during a recent Instagram Live session, referencing Michael Jackson‘s iconic dance move. “Toosie made a dance to that sh*t, so it’s popping now. I didn’t know it was going to be a dance song like that, but it is what it is. We’re just having fun, getting warmed up. Album’s on the way, bout to slap headtop’s out.”
Drake previously topped the chart as a featured guest on Rihanna’s 2010 hit “What’s My Name?” as well as 2016’s “Work,” which spent nine weeks at No. 1. His other chart-toppers include “One Dance” (10 weeks, May 2016), “God’s Plan” (11 weeks, Feb. 2018), “Nice for What” (eight weeks, April 2018), and “In My Feelings” (10 weeks, July 2018).
