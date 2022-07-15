Drake’s team shoots down rumors rapper was arrested in Sweden

Published by

Radar Online

Despite a slew of viral rumors that suggested Drake was arrested overseas this week, the rapper’s team spoke out and insisted no such arrest ever took place, Radar has exclusively confirmed.

According to the 35-year-old Canadian rapper’s social media, Drake arrived in Sweden on Wednesday and visited the nation’s capital, Stockholm.

Mega

But on Thursday, one day after the Certified Lover Boy artist arrived to the Swiss capital city, social media users went wild and speculated that Drake had been arrested while visiting a Stockholm nightclub.

“How Canadians be pulling up in Sweden if they don’t free Drake,” one Twitter user wrote on the social media platform early Friday morning, alongside a clip from the Transformers franchise.

“Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating,” another user wrote.

“Free drake don’t even sound real to say out loud like wtf is goin on inna world rn,” one other skeptical Drake fan tweeted.

Mega

Following the unfounded speculation that Drake was arrested in Sweden on Thursday, RadarOnline.com reached out to an inside source close to the rapper’s team – and the source dispelled the rumors the “One Dance” singer was arrested and taken into Swedish custody.

“No truth to any arrest rumours,” the insider confirmed to us Thursday night.

But while Drake may have avoided trouble while visiting Sweden this week, the “God’s Plan” rapper isn’t free of particular personal problems plaguing him back in the United States.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Drake was targeted by an alleged stalker who refused to leave the rapper alone – so much so that the music artist was ultimately forced to sell his multi-million-dollar Hollywood home.

Mega

“Ms. Collins is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with her,” Drake wrote in an initial petition against his alleged stalker, Mesha Collins. “I am concerned that giving notice would prompt Ms. Collins to attempt to come to my home or harm me, as her behavior is escalating from merely suing me to wishing me dead.”

Since being granted a permanent restraining order against his alleged stalker, and since selling his home, Drake has reportedly forked up upwards of $75 million for the former home of English singer and songwriter Robbie Williams.