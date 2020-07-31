Who Else Forgot Drew Barrymore Has An Upcoming Talk Show?

Drew Barrymore unveiled the first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show whose complete existence I completely spaced?

In the ad for The Drew Barrymore Show the actress interviews her 7-year-old self.

The promo was created using clips from Barrymore’s 1982 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson following Barrymore’s starring turn in Steven Spielberg‘s classic film E.T.

In a press release the show is described as “optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall.”

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show which launches September 14, is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Barrymore is host and co-executive producer.

Looks like @DrewBarrymore found her first guest, and she has future talk show host written all over her! #DrewBarrymoreShow premieres September 14. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/v2tsGI1upt — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 30, 2020

