Who Else Forgot Drew Barrymore Has An Upcoming Talk Show?

Drew Barrymore unveiled the first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show whose complete existence I completely spaced?
In the ad for The Drew Barrymore Show the actress interviews her 7-year-old self.
The promo was created using clips from Barrymore’s 1982 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson following Barrymore’s starring turn in Steven Spielberg‘s classic film E.T.
In a press release the show is described as “optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall.”
The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show which launches September 14, is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Barrymore is host and co-executive producer.
Premiering on September 14, The Drew Barrymore show is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.
(via Entertainment Tonight)
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Mannequin alert! Step inside what it’s like to film The Bold and The Beautiful during COVID. [OMG BLOG]
★ In wake of gay rumors, GOP congressman Matt Gaetz goes to bat for anti-LGBT hate groups. [Towleroad]
★ Amy Schumer is showing her support for the women who came forward to accuse comedian Bryan Callen of sexual assault. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Have you ever dreamed of seeing Jason Momoa getting hosed down? Well, then your dream has come true. [Curt and Frank]
★ That time Molly Ringwald, Belinda Carlisle and Susanna Hoffs teamed up to perform “Midnight Confessions.” [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Remember THAT dress?: Liz Hurley and the case of the Versace safety pins. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Did Prince Andrew ‘lobby’ the government for Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal? [Celebitchy]
★ Rodney Harvey sure was one handsome man. Gone too soon. [Boy Culture]
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Ellen Show Bombshell: Former Employees Allege Executive Producers Engaged in Rampant Sexual Misconduct and Harassment
🏳️🌈 Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Staff in Letter, Vows to Correct Workplace Culture Issues
🏳️🌈 Pose, Schitt’s Creek, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards
🏳️🌈 Madonna Calls Quack ‘Demon Sperm’ & COVID-Cure Doc ‘My Hero,’ Singer’s Instagram Flagged For False Coronavirus Information
🏳️🌈 Breonna Taylor to Cover O Magazine, First Time Ever Oprah Will Not Appear on the Cover
🏳️🌈 Janet Mock to Direct Hollywood’s Jeremy Pope in Sammy Davis Jr. Film Scandalous!