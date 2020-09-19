Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dwayne Johnson Rips Down Electric Front Gate With Bare Hands
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Dwayne Johnson Rips Down Electric Front Gate With Bare Hands

by
September 19, 2020
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram Friday (September 18, 2020) to share a photo of his front gate which was off its hinges and strewn aside in a tangled mess.

The actor, revealed that he had ripped the gate clean off its brick structure after his home experienced a power outage during a severe storm causing it to jam.

“Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work,” Johnson captioned the post.

He added that he tried to override the hydraulic system before resorting to tearing the gate down, but it didn’t work. Johnson even called the technicians to come fix the jam, but they wouldn’t have arrived for 45 minutes.

READ MORE: Check Out More Dwayne Johnson News

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do,” the “Jumanji” actor wrote. “I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

He noted that when the technicians and welders arrived, “they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared.'”

View this post on Instagram

Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson shared another video showing the full extent of the destruction. The footage showed the gates were pulled clean off their hinges.

See Also
Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron, Adam Lambert, Josh Duhamel and More Insta Snaps

He reiterated that he had a lot of people waiting on him to start working so he did what needed to be done and joked that maybe next time he’ll just hop the gate and call an Uber instead.

“Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work.”

“Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood.”

View this post on Instagram

Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Have you been introduced to the world of BTS sexy fanfiction? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]

Katharine McPhee called out for donating to Republicans while courting a gay fanbase. [Towleroad]

Will there be a Schitt’s Creek movie? [Evil Beet Gossip]

Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual. [Curt and Frank]

Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open for the 5th time on Sunday beating Diego Schwartzman. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Obviously we need to talk about Jeremy Strong and his Emmy’s look! [Go Fug Yourself]

Kim Cattrall is “happily child-free” and living in Vancouver with her boyfriend. [Celebitchy]

★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X