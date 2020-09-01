Ed Sheehan Confirms Birth of ‘Beautiful And Healthy’ Baby Girl

Pop star Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 01, 2020) to share that the couple had welcomed a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (is someone into His Dark Materials?), alongside a snap of her booties and a colorful blanket.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…” Ed wrote in the caption. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

He added, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

In August, reports surfaced that Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, were expecting.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” a source said, according to The Sun.