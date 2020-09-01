Pop star Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.
The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 01, 2020) to share that the couple had welcomed a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (is someone into His Dark Materials?), alongside a snap of her booties and a colorful blanket.
“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…” Ed wrote in the caption. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”
READ MORE: Check Out More Ed Sheeran News
He added, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”
In August, reports surfaced that Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, were expecting.
“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” a source said, according to The Sun.
THE LATEST
- Channing Tatum Goes Shirtless to Promote His New Children’s Book, The One and Only Sparkella
- Ed Sheehan Confirms Birth of ‘Beautiful And Healthy’ Baby Girl
- Michael B. Jordan Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Wish We Had More Time’
- Surprise! Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica Betts
- Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn Got Married For Fun This Past Weekend
- Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 New Counts of Sexual Assault
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Smile everyone! Japanese shop launches mask initiative to make staff seem more friendly. [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch Luke Evans and the Welsh National Opera perform Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” for Pride. [Towleroad]
★ Kourtney Kardashian spotted out again with new 19-year-old BFF Addison Rae. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Niecy Nash marries Singer Jessica Betts. Check out the wedding pic! [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run in 2020, winning the Western & Southern Open title. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Yes, there was a VMA red carpet and yes, sheers were worn! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Chris Pine is Quentin Tarantino’s “favorite Chris” and Pine loves QT as well. [Celebitchy]
★ Hmm. A dead Herman Cain tweets that COVID-19 isn’t all that deadly. [Boy Culture]