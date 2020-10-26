Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Christian Hogue, Leo Cressant and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Christian Hogue, Leo Cressant and More

by
October 26, 2020
Eian Scully
Eian Scully/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Eian Scully, Christian Hogue, Leo Cressant and more!

Check out the pics!

Steven King gives us over the shoulder.

View this post on Instagram

Skin 🌊 📸 @sreyesphotos

A post shared by @ reignofstephen on

Max Hamilton lifts.

View this post on Instagram

Daily habits

A post shared by M A X H A M I L T O N (@maxhamilton_) on

Christian Hogue extends.

View this post on Instagram

Heading to the Sun🌞

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

New Charlie Matthews digitals.

Xavier Serrano masks up.

Ethan Bodhi Robertson paints.

View this post on Instagram

Suns out guns out painting 🙂

A post shared by ETHAN BØDHI ROBERTSON (@ethan_bodhi_robertson) on

Lucas Loyola gets dirty.

In bed with Leo Cressant.

Tyler James medals it up.

Eian Scully throws it back.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With a Very NSFW Birthday Message From Borat

Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Christian Hogue, Leo Cressant and More

Adele Kills it on SNL and Even Sings and More Quickies

Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Heart Surgery and Is Feeling Fantastic and More Quickies

The Five — Game Time, A Dad Busting a Move, Pool Anyone, Dance Like You Mean It, and a Baby’s Smile

Adele shows off American accent in teaser ahead of SNL hosting debut and More Quickies

Ariana Grande Drops the Official ‘Positions’ Song and Music Video — LISTEN

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X