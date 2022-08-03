Ellen Barkin Claims ‘Violent’ Johnny Depp Gave Her a Quaalude The First Time They Were Intimate In Never-Before-Seen Deposition

Published by

Radar Online

Johnny Depp‘s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin detailed her turbulent relationship with the actor during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the jury didn’t hear everything she had to say. Radar has learned that Barkin described a “world of violence” surrounding Depp and alleged he gave her a Quaalude before they had sex for the first time in a newly unsealed transcript of her deposition.

Barkin, 68, confirmed she met Depp around 1990. The two stayed close for a decade and starred alongside each other in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. While the jury watched her deposition video, the transcript of what they didn’t see was released this week.

Law & Crime YouTube

In a text, Depp’s ex admitted he was “incredibly charming,” but added that “most abusers are,” according to Daily Mail. Barkin followed that up by clarifying that she meant “the big umbrella term of abusers.”

Another shocking claim involved the first time Barkin said she got intimate with Depp. The actress alleged “gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f—.”

Barkin claimed there was “a lot of yelling” when Depp was around. “He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see,” she stated.

When asked who he yelled at, the Animal Kingdom actress replied, “His assistant. People who would work on the film maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

Mega

In May, she recalled the time when Depp threw a wine bottle across his Las Vegas hotel room in her direction during their short-lived romance.

Barkin also told the courtroom that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star called his assistant a “pig.” When her video deposition played in court, Depp appeared to chuckle when she mentioned the nickname.

When it came to his alcohol consumption, Barkin claimed Depp, “was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time.” She also talked about his drug use.

She alleged he used cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenic drugs. “I couldn’t even tell you. He was always drinking or smoking a joint,” Barkin claimed.

She called Depp “a jealous man,” who was “controlling” during their brief romance.

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $8.35million in damages after losing the defamation battle over her op-ed in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor. During the trial, she made horrific sexual and physical abuse accusations against him.

Heard’s legal team is working overtime to try and appeal the verdict.