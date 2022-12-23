Ellen DeGeneres tears up while discussing death of beloved former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Published by

Ellen DeGeneres nearly broke down in tears this week while paying tribute to her late former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 64-year-old comedian’s touching message came on Friday, 11 days after the 40-year-old dancer and TV personality tragically took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on December 13.

In her tribute, which Ellen posted to Instagram, the comedian not only wished everyone happy holidays during this tough time but also urged the mourning fans of tWitch to remember the beloved Ellen DJ by laughing, hugging each other, dancing and playing games – all of which he loved.

“I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” Ellen said in the Instagram video as she fought back tears. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it although you can never make sense of it.”

“The holidays are hard,” she continued. “But to honor tWitch I think the best things that we can do are to laugh and hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. By doing the things that he loved to do.”

“And I know it seems hard and it seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. And hug each other and tell each other we love each other, and let one another know we are there for them. And check in on people.”

“He was pure light,” she said further after a long pause. “If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, tWitch passed away on December 13 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside a motel room less than 15 minutes from his Encino, California home.

Ellen broke her silence on her former DJ’s passing one day after his death by posting a bittersweet message to social media in which she also expressed support to the dancer’s devastated family.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she shared.

“I will miss him,” Ellen added. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

tWitch first joined Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012 as a guest DJ. He quickly became a staple on the program and remained until alongside Ellen until the show ended earlier this year.