Elliot Page thanks fans for “love and support” in first selfie after coming out as transgender
Elliot Page thanks fans for “love and support” in first selfie after coming out as transgender

December 21, 2020
Elliot Page
Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot Page shared his first selfie since coming out as transgender earlier this month, telling followers in a personal Instagram post on Sunday (December 20, 2020) how much the warm response to his announcement has meant.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” he wrote.

Elliot went on to encourage fans to give back to initiatives like Trans Lifeline and TransSanta over the holidays, before seemingly adding that he won’t be making any more appearances on social media until after the new year.

“See you in 2021,” he concluded. “Xoxo Elliot.”

Elliot Page may be getting an Umbrella Academy spinoff

The 33-year-old actor went public with his identity on Dec. 1, 2020, writing a lengthy message about the multitude of emotions that accompanied the decision to live openly as trans and non-binary.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” Elliot wrote, also describing the pride he feels to celebrate his true self.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” he continued.

Last week, several reports indicated that Netflix was developing a spin-off of The Umbrella Academy starring Page’s character Vanya.

