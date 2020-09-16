Socialite Life
Now Reading
Enjoy a Night in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Thanks to Airbnb
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Enjoy a Night in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Thanks to Airbnb

by
September 16, 2020
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion
Photo via Airbnb

Airbnb has partnered with actor Will Smith to offer the ultimate chance for fans of the popular 90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to have their very own place to chill out max and relax all cool.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic show, Airbnb is working with the owners of the Fresh Prince’s Bel-Air mansion located in Brentwood, California so guests can relive the show’s best memories, valuable life lessons and laughs that impacted an entire generation.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion
Photo via Airbnb

While the experience is sure to be first-class while you drink orange juice out of a champagne glass, the stay will only cost $30 a night.

“Starting September 29 at 11:00am PDT, groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents will have the chance to book one of five nostalgic stays in Will’s wing of the home occurring on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14,” Airbnb wrote on its website.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion
Photo via Airbnb

The company is billing the stay as, “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” offering Philly cheesesteaks on silver platters, a fresh pair of Air Jordans to wear for a pick up b-ball game, some throwback classics from DJ Jazzy Jeff’s personal turntables, and more.

Guests will also be greeted virtually by DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as a socially distanced concierge.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion
Photo via Airbnb

Smith posted a photo of the mansion on Instagram writing “OOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??”

See Also
Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin, Luke Evans, Mehcad Brooks and More Insta Snaps

The offer is in coordination with the Fresh Prince reunion airing on HBO Max near Thanksgiving which will celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary and include the original cast.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion
Photo via Airbnb

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ The hottest fall fashion trend? Crocheted men’s pants? [OMG BLOG]

Trump Campaign “Support Our Troops” ad features a photo of Russian jets. Oops? [Towleroad]

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Chris Evans talks about his penis pic with Tamron Hall. [Curt and Frank]

Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

Wills and Kate are back out and about in public doing things like making bagels. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Garner responds to comment asking her if she’s pregnant. [Celebitchy]

★ The story of a teenager who was once a devoted “little monster” but now thinks Lady Gaga eats babies. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X