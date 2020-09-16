Airbnb has partnered with actor Will Smith to offer the ultimate chance for fans of the popular 90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to have their very own place to chill out max and relax all cool.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic show, Airbnb is working with the owners of the Fresh Prince’s Bel-Air mansion located in Brentwood, California so guests can relive the show’s best memories, valuable life lessons and laughs that impacted an entire generation.
While the experience is sure to be first-class while you drink orange juice out of a champagne glass, the stay will only cost $30 a night.
“Starting September 29 at 11:00am PDT, groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents will have the chance to book one of five nostalgic stays in Will’s wing of the home occurring on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14,” Airbnb wrote on its website.
The company is billing the stay as, “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” offering Philly cheesesteaks on silver platters, a fresh pair of Air Jordans to wear for a pick up b-ball game, some throwback classics from DJ Jazzy Jeff’s personal turntables, and more.
Guests will also be greeted virtually by DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as a socially distanced concierge.
Smith posted a photo of the mansion on Instagram writing “OOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??”
The offer is in coordination with the Fresh Prince reunion airing on HBO Max near Thanksgiving which will celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary and include the original cast.
