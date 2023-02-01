Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi charged with fraud for allegedly embezzling millions of his clients’ money

Published by

Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was hit with a 12-count indictment after allegedly embezzling more than $15 million in client money.

The ruling went down on Wednesday, February 1, and could result in a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

Girardi’s law partners Christopher Kamon and David Lira were hit with 12 counts as well.

The ordeal is all too familiar with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, as his and estranged wife Erika Jayne‘s financial issues played out over the show.

After being disbarred in the summer of 2022, Girardi, 83, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and placed under a conservatorship.

