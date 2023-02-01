Socialite Life
Now Reading
Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi charged with fraud for allegedly embezzling millions of his clients’ money
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi charged with fraud for allegedly embezzling millions of his clients’ money

by
February 1, 2023
Photo by MEGA / Bravo

 
Published by
OK Magazine

Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was hit with a 12-count indictment after allegedly embezzling more than $15 million in client money.

The ruling went down on Wednesday, February 1, and could result in a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

 

bravo

Girardi’s law partners Christopher Kamon and David Lira were hit with 12 counts as well.

The ordeal is all too familiar with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, as his and estranged wife Erika Jayne‘s financial issues played out over the show.

After being disbarred in the summer of 2022, Girardi, 83, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and placed under a conservatorship.

See Also
Judges Sides with Brad Pitt in ongoing $164 million winery battle after Angelina Jolie fails to hand over key documents

 

mega

More to come …

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top