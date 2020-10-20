HBO Is Blessing Us with Two New Euphoria Bonus Episodes

While there is no season two premiere date for Euphoria yet, the show’s star Zendaya just announced that the drama is releasing two new special episodes so much sooner than we could have imagined.

“We really missed them,” she wrote on Twitter. “Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO.”

HBO revealed that the episode is also Christmas-themed and features Rue (Zendaya) celebrating the holiday after the devastating end of season one. It’s titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always.”

Zendaya had teased the possibility of a couple of “bridge” episodes after production on Season Two of Euphoria was delayed because of the pandemic.

In an interview with Ben Platt — who was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August — she said, “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season Two.”

Euphoria’s acclaimed first season aired in 2019, and in September Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn on the show.