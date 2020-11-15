In today’s Quickies, Eva Mendes, Sean Combs, Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, Suicide Squad, Rick Moranis, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

What in serious fucks name is this?

Eva Mendes shocked fans Friday afternoon with a jarring photo of herself mid-beauty treatment, where seven syringe pins can be seen inserted into her neck at once.

The process, as Mendes explained, is called mono-threading, uploading the procedure as promo for a friend who recently opened her own day spa.

“Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara,” Mendes wrote. “This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place!”

“Here I am getting some Mono-Threads,” she confirmed. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care. So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business! Pa’lante reina! ❤.”

