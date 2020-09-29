Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2020

As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.

With a new month it means another month of new content headed to Netflix. New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in October. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.

Highlights of what is coming in October to Netflix are the new season of The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan’s long-awaited followup to terrifying Haunting of Hill House. That arrives on Oct. 9.

The film side of things is where most of Netflix’s other horror originals reside, with Hubie Halloween (Oct. 7), A Babysitters’ Guide to Monster Hunting (Oct. 15), and Rebecca (Oct. 22) all making their debut.

Some non-horror originals of note this month include high school drama Grand Army (Oct. 16) and the Anya-Taylor Joy-starring chess story The Queen’s Gambit (Oct. 26). Aaron Sorkin’s latest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, arrives on Oct. 16.

Without further ado, here is everything coming to Netflix in October 2020, and leaving.

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Oct. 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oloture — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 9

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Revolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Vilas: Seras lo que debas ser o no seras nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 28

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 30

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

Paper Year

Oct. 22

While We’re Young

Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

Kristy

Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

