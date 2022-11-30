‘Expected Better’: Nicole Kidman faces backlash for silence after Balenciaga’s controversial campaign

Published by

Nicole Kidman is being slammed for remaining silent amid Balenciaga’s BDSM-themed photo shoot controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Being the Ricardos actress, who starred in the fashion house’s Spring 2023 campaign, has yet to speak out or take down the recent photos unveiled last week just as the scandal broke.

“WHERE IS YOUR STATEMENT?” one critic asked. “How is this still up?? You stand by this brand?!!” another asked with a mind-blown emoji. “Silence is deafening. So disappointed,” a third echoed.

Balenciaga issued a second public apology on Monday for their now-removed ads featuring children holding up plush teddy bears wearing bondage gear.

The brand recently announced they are suing the production company behind its Spring 2023 ad campaign after paperwork about a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in the background of another one of its ads.

“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility,” the fashion house wrote in its latest statement.

“Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone,” it continued.

Balenciaga went on to address the court docs that were noticed, revealing “they turned out to be [real] papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama.”

“The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint,” it declared. “We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently.”

In addition to calling on Kidman to speak out, fans turned to Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian looking for statements due to their strong ties with the brand.

Hadid reportedly deleted an Instagram post promoting the brand but has left several others up.

Kardashian expressed her shock and said she waited to release a statement until she spoke with Balenciaga execs, telling fans she believes they “understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

The Skims founder later addressed her status with the fashion house, writing, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”